‘Just marry a new wife and leave me alone’ — Regina Daniels tackles her husband

Actress Regina Daniels shared a series of posts on Instagram directly addressing her husband, adding new heat to the ongoing marriage drama.

In a picture and video post, she wrote:

“Wearing black; I’m mourning my past. The feet remembers the road long after the map is forgotten.”

She also dropped a more pointed message on her story:’

“Just marry a new wife and leave me alone — isn’t that what you said you will do? Use that one console yourself.”

Her next post read:

“People of Delta North, your senator has left his responsibilities and focused on small me.”

In the latest update, she accused him of trying to take down her Instagram page:

“And why exactly are you trying to take my Instagram down? You always wanted it down if it wasn’t promoting you. That’s why you made me deactivate my Instagram the last time. Thank God for this my coconut head sha. How do I say ‘leave me alone’ in Arab if it’s that one you understand?”