JUSTICE AWAITS: LIMULUNGA TEACHER CONVICTED OF DEFILING 12-YEAR-OLD



Mongu , 10th May 2025



Justice is closing in on a 30-year-old teacher from Namayanga Primary School in Limulunga District, who has been convicted for defiling a 12-year-old Grade 7 pupil.





Mubu Sitali, now facing the full force of the law, was found guilty and has been committed to the High Court for sentencing. Mongu Resident Magistrate Maloti Phiri, who presided over the case, ruled that the evidence against Sitali was overwhelming and left no room for doubt.





The offense, committed earlier this year, sparked outrage among parents and community members in Limulunga and across Western Province. Calls have grown louder for harsher punishment against individuals who abuse their positions of trust to prey on vulnerable children.





In delivering the judgment, Magistrate Phiri stressed that such crimes are a grave violation of children’s rights and a betrayal of the sacred trust placed in teachers. “This court finds you guilty as charged. Such acts not only harm the victim but shake the foundation of our education system and community trust,” Phiri stated.





Sitali now awaits sentencing at the Mongu High Court, where a stiff penalty is anticipated due to the gravity of the crime and the age of the victim.





The case has renewed public demands for stronger protections in schools and tougher measures against child sexual abuse.



