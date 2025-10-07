JUSTICE MUST TRANSCEND POLITICS, SAYS SP YOUTH CHAIRMAN



Lusaka… Tuesday October 7, 2025 – The Socialist Party’s Lusaka District Youth Chairman, Paul Mulenga, has urged Zambians to uphold justice as a principle rooted in equality and impartiality, emphasizing that it must be applied without political bias or favoritism.





Speaking on the importance of fairness in Zambia’s governance and legal systems, Mulenga said that justice should serve all citizens equally, regardless of their political affiliations.





He stressed that when individuals seek assistance – whether legal, financial, or otherwise – such requests should be considered based solely on merit and necessity, not on political connections.





Mr. Mulenga stated that prioritizing political loyalty over genuine need undermines the very foundation of justice.



He warned that such practices could lead to a divided society where access to resources and support depends on party allegiance, resulting in feelings of exclusion among those outside the favored political groups.





This, he said, could erode public trust in both governance and the justice system.



He further explained that being Zambian should represent a shared national identity that transcends party lines.





According to him, every citizen deserves fair treatment under the law, regardless of their political beliefs.



He added that the nation’s strength lies in unity and mutual respect, calling for concerted efforts to build a society where justice serves everyone equally.





Mr. Mulenga emphasized that institutions, policies, and decision-making processes must be designed to ensure transparency and fairness.





He noted that from the grassroots level to the highest offices, citizens should hold leaders accountable for maintaining an equitable system free from political manipulation.





Meanwhile, Mulenga reaffirmed the need for Zambians to view justice as a unifying force.





By ensuring impartiality in the country’s systems, he said, Zambia could create an environment where every citizen feels valued and empowered to contribute to a just and equitable society for future generations.