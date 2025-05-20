Justin Bieber Denies He Was Ever Groomed By Diddy

Justin Bieber has denied that he was ever groomed by Diddy when he was a teenager.

There have been many rumors regarding the nature of the relationship between the two ever since Diddy first started being accused of sexual misconduct which coincided with speculation about Bieber’s mental health.

However, in a new statement, Bieber has categorically denied ever being a victim of the Bad Boy Records founder.

The statement reads: “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

It was previously claimed by Suge Knight that Diddy had groomed the singer when he was a rising pop star.

In a lengthy interview with former mobster Michael Franzese from behind bars, the Death Row Records co-founder claimed that Puffy groomed Justin Bieber and had sex with Usher.

“Everybody knows what Puffy did. There’s not one person that didn’t know that Puffy was fucking Usher,” he began.

“It was the saddest thing in the world what they did to Justin Bieber,” he added. “They had sex with him. I hate to say that because I really like Justin Bieber. I feel bad for Justin Bieber.”

Knight continued: “He could have been bigger than Michael Jackson, but the question of the drugs and the stuff, what [Diddy] allowed these grown men to do to this little boy was unhealthy and fucked up. No grown men are supposed to be getting high and doing drugs and drinking with kids.”

Knight then claimed that Diddy and his associates would arrange for Bieber to go on “romantic vacations” with older men.

“He had grown men would take Justin Bieber when he was young to a romantic vacation, showing pictures on Instagram with no women — nobody else but grown, successful men and this little kid,” he added. “Not only is it a bad look, it’s sad.”

Diddy has never commented on the allegations regarding his behavior around Bieber or Usher, who he also mentored when he was a teenager. He has denied all other allegations of sexual assault and criminal conduct.