Justin Bieber Finally Breaks His Silence on Whether He Was Among Diddy’s Victims

Justin Bieber has officially broken his silence amid the ongoing federal sex trafficking trial involving Sean “Diddy” Combs. The 31-year-old pop star, known for hits like “Peaches” and “Love Yourself,” had remained publicly quiet about the controversy until now. Through a spokesperson, Bieber clarified that he is not one of Combs’ victims but acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations.

The statement, released to People, directly addresses speculation that has surrounded Bieber’s past relationship with the music mogul. “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” the rep stated. “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Combs, founder of Bad Boy Records, is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and facilitating prostitution. The trial began on Monday, May 12, following a September indictment. The music producer has pleaded not guilty. The case has reignited conversations about celebrity power and abuse, with multiple women stepping forward with accusations against Combs.

In September, just after Combs’ arrest, a source close to Bieber told People that the singer was focused on his family. At the time, he and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber had just welcomed their son, Jack Blues. “He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” the source noted. “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though.”

However, Bieber’s name resurfaced earlier in the controversy when a 2009 YouTube clip began circulating. The video showed a then-15-year-old Bieber spending a weekend with Combs, who at one point discussed getting “some girls” and boasted about giving the teen his Lamborghini and mansion. In the clip, Combs tells viewers, “Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose,” adding that they were “going to go full. Buck full crazy.”

The resurfacing of the video has fueled public concern and scrutiny over Bieber’s early relationship with the older music executive. While the singer’s new statement distances himself from Combs’ alleged crimes, it also affirms the need to center the voices of the actual victims. As Combs’ trial unfolds, figures from his past continue to be drawn into the spotlight—voluntarily or not.