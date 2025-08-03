Justin Timberlake Reveals Lyme Disease After Tour Criticism

Justin Timberlake has disclosed that he has been battling Lyme disease, following criticism from some fans over his “low energy” performances during his recent ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’. The 44-year-old singer, who completed 121 shows, shared his diagnosis on Instagram, explaining the toll the condition took on him.

Lyme disease, caused by bacteria transmitted through tick bites, can lead to fatigue, nerve pain, and joint discomfort, according to Mediclinic. Timberlake said the diagnosis helped him understand the physical and mental challenges he faced on stage. “I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue,” he wrote.

The tour faced challenges, including cancellations in February and December 2024 due to health issues, with Timberlake citing the flu for one abrupt cancellation. Fans in Romania and Ireland expressed disappointment, with some, like TikTok user @amelissaofficial, calling his performances “sub-par” and criticising his stage presence

Despite the setbacks, Justin Timberlake said performing brought him joy that outweighed the physical strain. He expressed gratitude to his fans, family, and wife Jessica Biel, who supported him alongside their children, Silas and Phineas. Other celebrities, including Alexis Ohanian, Bella Hadid, and Avril Lavigne, have also been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Timberlake’s revelation underscores the importance of empathy, as he noted: “You never know what someone is going through.”