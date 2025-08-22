“K11,500 is Not Enough” – Senior Chief Mwamba Laments Rising Cost of Living





Senior Chief Mwamba has questioned why government ministers and members of parliament receive far higher pay than traditional leaders, arguing that the K11,500 monthly allowance for senior chiefs is inadequate in today’s economy.





Speaking in an emotional appeal, the traditional leader said the cost of living has eroded the value of their stipend, making it difficult for chiefs to meet both household and community obligations.





“We only get K11,500. Why are we being taken for granted? A long time ago, chiefs were respected. Why should ministers and MPs be respected more than chiefs when we are the ones who elected them? Ministers are given houses and cars but we chiefs are not respected,” Chief Mwamba complained.



He noted that in the past, people in the community willingly worked for chiefs without expecting payment, but today things have changed.





“They say that we get paid a lot of money so why should they work for us. But these people don’t know that the money we get is too little. And we also have people who seek monetary help from us. We have funerals and other activities, all these we help using our money,” he explained.





The Chief’s cry comes at a time when the cost of living has skyrocketed across Zambia, meaning that even a senior chief’s salary can quickly disappear when faced with community obligations.





Ironically, Chief Mwamba is not just an ordinary Zambian struggling to get by. He owns land, farms, livestock cows, goats, and chickens and has an official palace. Yet, despite these assets, the Chief still finds it difficult to manage on K11,500. His plea highlights how inflation and rising costs are biting into every household, whether rural or urban, privileged or ordinary.





“We applied that our allowances be increased but it’s been quiet. At first they told us they will do so once they finished building chiefs’ palaces but it’s been quiet,” he said.





The Chief further expressed shock that members of parliament and ministers are held in higher regard than chiefs, despite the fact that traditional leaders interact more directly and frequently with their people.



©️ KUMWESU | August 22, 2025

Credit; Kalemba