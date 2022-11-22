K4,700 DEBT LEADS TO SUICIDE OF 27 YEAR OLD LUSAKA MAN

A family of Lusaka has been shattered by the death of a 27-year-old relative due to a K4,700 debt.

According to a source close to the family, who asked not to be named or the family’s name to be disclosed, the deceased who did not show any sign of distress seemed to be in high spirit until Monday morning when his lifeless body was discovered in his bedroom.

The man is suspected to have consumed a poisonous substance.

Amid the confusion to ascertain what was earlier perceived as a suspicious death, a friend from the neighbourhood revealed that his friend had repeatedly hinted frustration about a K4,700 debt he was owing unknown people that constantly sent reminders that he settles the amount.

The named friend further explained that he thought it was a minor issue that would be dealt with over time, little did he know his associate would opt to commit suicide.

Another sympathizer claims other than the debt the deceased had no problems that would compel him to do the unthinkable.

The family is failing to come to terms with the fact that their youthful son had a financial burden he never disclosed to his relatives.