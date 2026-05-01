K9 Alerts on Suspect at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Leading to Brief Security Breach





Washington, D.C. — Security footage from the April 25 White House Correspondents’ Dinner captured a tense moment when a K9 dog detected a potential threat and followed a suspect into an adjacent room.





The dog, handled by a security team member, showed strong interest in 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of California. The handler continued on after the alert, and moments later Allen emerged with a rifle. Shots were fired during the incident, prompting the immediate evacuation of President Trump, who was unharmed.





Allen, who was carrying additional weapons including a shotgun, pistol, and knives, was quickly subdued and has been charged in connection with the attempt on the President’s life.





The event, which draws journalists, officials, and political figures, proceeded with heightened security measures already in place. President Trump later referenced the incident lightheartedly, noting he had declined to wear a vest.





The K9’s alert highlighted the value of canine detection in high-profile settings, while the sequence of events has prompted reviews of checkpoint procedures and response coordination.