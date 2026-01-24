Kabanana man divorces wife for saying he has small m@nh00d

Kabanana man divorces wife for saying he has small manhood

A-44-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Maichola, Kabanana Compound has couriered his wife to court for repeatedly saying he has a small manhood while spiting Nkana sewerage language on him every time the couple quarreled in the presence of their children.

Cletus Sambondu told the Matero Local Court that his wife of four years was not only the “Why Me” of the household, but also a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) “Undertaker,” who would unleash her WrestleMania skills on him whenever they had a misunderstanding.

Sambondu married 35 year old Anna Tembo in 2022 after paying about K4,000 as dowry.

According to him, when he just married Tembo, she was as peaceful as a dove and she would allow him to enjoy her sugary baby producing calabash every day.

However, things changed just within a year of their marriage when Tembo abruptly started denying him entrance into her warm moisturised tunnel of sweetness, saying that his manhood was not big enough to stretch her lower lips located below her waist.

He complained that his wife would also turn violent whenever he requested for bedroom intimacy, claiming that his instrument of power was as smelly as a Soweto Market dumpsite.

“We married in 2022 and everything was going well. In early 2023, she started refusing to sleep with me. She would beat and insult me in the presence of my stepchildren. Whenever I called people to help reconcile us, she would beat me after they left. There has never been peace at home. Her love has been on and off. We involved our families, but nothing came out of it. She beats me a lot; at one point I even reported her to the police,” Sambondu lamented.

He added that sometimes his stepchildren would also join their mother in physically abusing him whenever the couple had a boxing match.

“For my safety, I have decided to leave this marriage. Her three children have stopped respecting me. At one point, she even accused me of being a thief in my own house,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tembo told the court that she turned into a “boxing champion” after catching her husband playing with his manhood while watching blue movies on several occasions.

She admitted to denying him conjugal rights after repeatedly finding him pleasuring himself.

“I started teaching him a lesson after I found him playing with himself while I was sleeping beside him. Another time I found him doing it in the toilet, then in the kitchen. I would find sperms on the bedsheet even when we hadn’t met at night. One day, I found him using Vaseline and releasing on a towel,” she explained.

“The first time I caught him, I slapped him. He spends all his time on the phone. We never talk. When he enters the bedroom, all he does is watch blue movies. There is no time to discuss anything,” she said.

Tembo further told the court that her husband was a drunkard who drank recklessly every day and would miss work for three to four months at a time.

Despite Tembo informing Magistrate Harriet Mulenga that she still wanted to continue with the marriage, the court granted the couple a divorce, stating that the wife had no respect for her husband.

After listening to an audio recording in which Tembo was heard insulting Sambondu, Magistrate Mulenga ruled that the wife was the bigger problem.

“There is no respect in this marriage. No matter what, you cannot cooperate. We have heard of marriages where women beat men. If you respected him, he would not have resorted to masturbation. It was also wrong for you to slap your husband. There is no way you can tell your husband that he has a small manhood and expect him to have confidence with you. That is why he plays with himself, he has lost confidence. Respect is cardinal in marriage. How many times will you get married?” said Magistrate Mulenga.

The magistrate ordered Sambondu to pay K500 monthly maintenance for the couple’s one-year-seven-month-old child.

She also ordered that household goods be shared equally and ruled that no compensation be paid to either party.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, January 24, 2026