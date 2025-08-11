Kabesha : There is No Appeal Yet But a “Leave to Appeal”





Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says the family of late President Edgar Lungu has not yet filed an official appeal in the South African courts over the repatriation of his remains.





Mr. Kabesha has clarified that the former President’s family has only submitted an online application for “Leave to Appeal”.





He says the documents were filed electronically on Friday, August 8th, around 16:00 hours.



This follows the ruling by the Pretoria High Court, which ordered the repatriation of President Lungu’s remains to Zambia for burial at Embassy Park.





Delivering the judgment on behalf of a three-judge panel, Acting Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba further directed that the former President be accorded a State Funeral in accordance with Zambian law.





Mr. KABESHA, who was speaking during ZNBC’s TV1 Sunday Interview, said the court is expected to make a decision on Monday August 11, 2025 on whether the family will be granted permission to appeal.

