KABIMBA DISMISSES CLAIMS THAT LUNGU REJECTED HH’S PRESENCE AT HIS FUNERAL





…..Economic front party leader urges unity and respect ahead of edgar lungu’s funeral.



Lusaka, Zambia, June 16 — Economic Front Party (EFP) president Wynter Kabimba has publicly challenged claims suggesting that the late Sixth Republican President Edgar Lungu did not want President Hakainde Hichilema to attend his funeral.





Speaking during an interview on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Kabimba described such assertions as false and misrepresentative of Lungu’s true character. “I do not believe that ECL would have said that if he died, he does not want HH anywhere near his funeral, I cannot believe that. That does not reflect his character,” Kabimba emphasized.





Kabimba, who served as Justice Minister during part of Lungu’s tenure, stated that in all his post-presidency interactions with Lungu, he never observed bitterness or hatred toward President Hichilema. While acknowledging that Lungu had grievances regarding his and his family’s treatment after leaving office, Kabimba insisted the former president never expressed any hateful sentiments towards his successor.





The EFP leader called on the funeral organizing committee to focus on promoting unity and dignity rather than allowing the occasion to be overtaken by political tensions. “This is a time to honor the presidency and the man, not a time for division,” Kabimba said.





Meanwhile, government and the Lungu family have reached an agreement for the repatriation of the former president’s remains from South Africa on Wednesday, June 18. A key part of the agreement stipulates that both parties must mutually agree on who will speak during the funeral proceedings.





However, Kabimba expressed concern that limiting speakers risks turning what should be a national event into a private ceremony. He appealed to the Lungu family to reconsider their position to ensure that the funeral remains open to all Zambians who wish to pay their final respects.





The late President Edgar Lungu, who led Zambia from 2015 to 2021, passed away while receiving treatment in South Africa. His funeral is expected to draw thousands of mourners from across the nation.



