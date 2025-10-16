Kabimba wants Mutati to chase Airtel out of Zambia, or compel it to improve services within 90 days





FORMER Minister of Justice Wynter Kabimba has written to the Ministry of Science and Technology, calling for urgent government intervention over what he describes as “prolonged and unacceptable” poor network services provided by Airtel Zambia.





In a letter dated October 14, 2025, and officially received by the ministry on October 15, Kabimba urged Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati to act decisively, accusing the mobile service provider of taking advantage of weak regulatory systems while raking in huge profits from Zambian subscribers.





“For more than a year now, we the Airtel subscribers have been experiencing poor and intermittent network service from the largest of the mobile providers in the country,” Kabimba stated. He noted that while many initially attributed the disruptions to load shedding, it had become evident that this was not the main or sole cause.





Kabimba, who is also a senior lawyer, argues that Airtel has failed to live up to its initial promise of providing quality ICT services to Zambians.





He says the company appears to be taking customers’ silence for complacency, despite what he termed as “colossal profits” accumulated over the years.





He further accused the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority -ZICTA of lacking the capacity to hold Airtel accountable, attributing this weakness to government policies that prioritize investor interests over service delivery.





“In view of this, I wish to suggest that Airtel should be given a timeline of not more than 90 days within which to improve its services, in default of which the company should leave the country to save the Zambians from its extortionist business culture,” Kabimba states.





Kabimba has copied the said letter to Airtel Zambia’s General Manager.



The Ministry of Science and Technology has not yet issued an official response to Kabimba’s concerns.



©️ TV Yatu October 16, 2025.