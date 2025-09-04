KABOMPO MAN THREATENS TO SUE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR DELAYING TO RULE THE COUNTRY.





A concerned man of Kamafwafwa area in Kabompo district KALYOCHA NGUVULU has threatened to sue President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for not becoming the president of the republic of Zambia much earlier than 2021.





He said the delay by president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to rule Zambia only disadvantaged the country from getting the development it deserved.





Imagine where the country would be today if he came 15 years ago! This country would be half London, Washington DC or even half Chengdu in China.





Mr NGUVULU cited the enhanced Constituency Development Fund – CDF and free education as a few good packages among other notable good policies by the New Dawn government, and that these best policies should have come way back before 2021.





The Kamafwafwa man further called on the well wishers to assist him with funds to facilitate the process of suing this profound and visionary leader for delaying development of the country due to his delay to come to power.





He added that suing president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA at this time, would help send a serious warning to other good and future leaders who should have committed similar grave offenses.





Mr NGUVULU said this during the community engagement with the Area Member of Parliament for Kabompo Constituency AMBROSE L LUFUMA.