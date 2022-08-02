STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

31st July, 2022

KABUSHI CONSTITUENCY READY FOR THE BYE- ELECTION – HON. MINISTER MATAMBO

The United Party for National Development (UPND) Copperbelt Province has welcomed the nullification of the Kabushi Constituency seat by the Constitutional Court paving way for a bye election within 90 days.

UPND Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Hon Elisha Matambo has declared UPND ready for the bye election. He said the Party will win the seat with a large margin and give the people of Kabushi the rightful Member of Parliament.

The Provincial Chairperson said this during a well attended mobilization meeting held at Green Point Lodge in Lubuto, Kabushi Constituency.

Hon Matambo has paid tribute to the UPND 2021 candidate, Constituency and District executive for successfully petitioning the Kabushi for gross electoral malpractices.

The Provincial Chairperson inspected all the structures and gave strict instructions to ensure more members are recruited.

Hon Matambo recounted how the people of Kabushi especially UPND members were tormented and brutalized by the PF regime using the notorious NATO Forces just to win the seat. He warned the PF and whoever will represent their Party as a candidate that corruption, violence and underhand method will not be torelated in the forthcoming bye election.

Hon Matambo has tipped the Party in Kabushi to use the many achievements scored by the New Dawn government in few months of being in office as the mobilization message. ” Go and tell the people of Kabushi that Government has employed more than 40,000 teachers and health workers, that Government is empowering people through Co-operatives using CDF loans and grants, tell them that we have reduced inflation to a single digit and many other things, ” Hon Matambo said to the jubilation of the fully packed hall.

Hon Matambo also instructed all Party structures to embark on a peaceful campaign in line with the New Dawn government policy and instead champion issue based Politics. He reminded the people that PF and it’s violent tribal stogges are gone forever.

The Provincial Chairperson was accompanied by several party officials from the Provincial, District and Constituency executive.

