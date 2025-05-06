KABWE’S STATE OF THE ART  LUKANGA BUS STATION OFFICIALLY COMMISSIONED

On May 5, 2025, the state-of-the-art Lukanga Bus Station in Kabwe was officially commissioned in a vibrant ceremony graced by Central Province Minister, Honorable  Mwabashike Nkulukusa-MP. This modern facility, the first of its kind in Central Province, was handed over to the Local Authority, marking a significant milestone in enhancing public infrastructure.



Designed to provide a safe and conducive environment for bus operators and commuters, the Lukanga Bus Station sets a new standard for transportation hubs in the region.



We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Zambia under the leadership of The Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for their unwavering support in making this transformative project a reality.



Hakainde Hichilema
Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development-Zambia
Presidential Delivery Unit Zambia
Provincial Administration – Central Province

Kabwe Municipal Council
Public Relations Unit

