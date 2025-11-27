KABWILI SICK- LAWYER TELLS COURT



Patriotic Front member and presidential hopeful Chishimba Kambwili has failed to appear in court, with his lawyer Kennedy Mambwe citing a medical emergency.





Kambwili faces charges of unlawful assembly, stemming from a meeting allegedly held at his Woodlands residence in Lusaka on January 26, 2023.





This is in a matter in which, Mr kambwili is charged with unlawful assembly contrary to Section 74 of the Penal Code, chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.





Kambwili, was formerly jointly charged with Charles Kakula, but Kakula was discharged by the state in May 2024.