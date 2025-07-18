KADOCHI REVEALS HE HAS 17 EXES AND LOST COUNT OF HIS BODY COUNT





Popularly known for showering his women with gifts and outings, socialite and singer Kadochi shared a “Get to Know Me” list revealing some tough truths about himself, which have caused a frenzy in his comment section.





The list started with information such as his name Solomon Kadochi, his nickname Roadman, and his country of origin.





Kadochi would then reveal about his relationship details, which caused his fans to react. The socialite first revealed well-known information such as having a crush and being engaged to Martha Tembo, his 18th partner.





The “Get to Know Me” list then mentioned that the socialite has 17 exes and has lost count of his body count.





One social user joined many who were baffled at the number of relationships he has been in as she commented , “Awe, Mr. Roadman, you are a problem, 17 exes(laughs).”





Another commented, “Like seriously? You are a Roadman, that’s why! Now I understand you.”



While many laugh in reaction to the post, some of them raise many questions. Some wondered – with such a body count and number relationships. If it was a woman, would the people react the same? What do you think?





