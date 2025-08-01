KAFUE SUBORDINATE COURT STAFFS WORKING IN FEAR BECAUSE OF TRANSFER AND DISMISSAL THREATS FROM A RESIDENT MAGISTRATE .





By Brian Kayange



Kafue 1st August 2025



Staffs at Kafue Subordinate Court are in fear because of a named Resident Magistrate who is always threatening them of Transfers and disimmals because according to him, he has Connections with the ruling party and nothing can be done to him.





According to the Information gathered by CIC PRESS TEAM in Kafue, the Resident Magistrate was Involved in illegal Drafting of Court Documents and charging money For Drafting in cause Number 2024/RMA/436;

Prosper Maaya Vs Gift Pemba.





On 19th December 2024 the Resident Magistrate Drafted a Complaint letter bearing his handwriting for Mr Prosper Maaya ,a plaintiff on his behalf against one of the Staffs.



Mr Maaya was not happy with the Resident Magistrate motive so he decided to screen Shot the draft letter to a staff who the Magistrate wanted to implicate.





Mr Maaya (Plaintiff) decided to share the draft letter written by the Resident Magistrate because he did not understand his motivates and interest .The Magistrate has been threatening Some Staffs with transfers and dismissals from employment ,this amounts to abuse of Authority of office and breach Judicial code of conduct contrary to section 99(1) of penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia .





(1) Any Person who, being employed in the Public Service ,does or Abuse of direct to be done,in abuse of authority of his office.any arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights or interests of the Government or any other person ,is guilty of amisdemeanour





As guided by the provisions of section 5 (2)(3)and 6 of judicial code conduct Act No.13 of 1999 which states as follows;



5(2) A judicial officer shall not,in the performance of adjudicative duties,be influenced by





(a) Partisan interests, public clamour or fear of criticism;

(b) family, personal, social, political or other interest;or spouse position

(C)any other circumstances

And section 5(3) of judicial code of conduct Act No.13 of 1999 states as follows

(3) A judicial officer shall not use his office or officer’s position to advance any private interest of that Officer, officer’s spouse,child,relation or other person or make any person believe that the officer’s spouse, child, relation or other person is in a position to influence the officer in any manner.





Basing on the provisions of the Law above, the Magistrate breached the judicial code of conduct by drafting the Complaint letter on behalf of plaintiff and constantly communication according to Staffs.





Because of this background CIC also understands that a Complaint letter against the Resident Magistrate was written to Judicial Complaint Commission and Copied to other relevant Authorities on 17th February 2025 and they received on 21 February 2025. The highly connected judge is still off-the jook no action has been taken against the Resident Magistrate and he is still threatening staffs of transfers and disimmals. It is also understood that this the judge who acquitted imprisoned former Lusaka Province Minister and Kabushi MP Hon Bowman Lusambo in some related cases that left judicial World shocked.



CIC PRESS TEAM