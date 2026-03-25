🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Kafwaya Declares “Verdict Already Sealed” as Opposition Rhetoric Intensifies

Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has escalated opposition rhetoric ahead of the August 13 general elections, declaring that President Hakainde Hichilema’s political fate has already been decided by voters.

Speaking in an interview, Kafwaya claimed the electorate had long reached its conclusion, stating that “the people of Zambia have already decided that aleya… in fact aliya kale,” suggesting the President’s exit is inevitable regardless of the campaign period.

He further alleged that the ruling administration is increasingly resorting to pressure tactics against opposition figures, arguing that recent developments point to efforts to weaken political competitors. According to him, “what we are seeing is a situation where the opposition is being squeezed so that they did not stand a chance to oust President Hichilema.”

Kafwaya also raised concerns over national security narratives, challenging government to provide clarity on individuals it considers threats. He said the absence of transparency risks creating fear and uncertainty, adding that “this government should give us a list of people who are a danger to the nation rather than creating confusion.”

The lawmaker criticised recent actions involving opposition figures, including Fred M’membe and Brian Mundubile, describing the situation as troubling and calling for an end to what he termed arbitrary actions. He warned that such developments could erode public confidence in democratic institutions if not addressed

He also referenced President Hichilema’s earlier political remarks, arguing that confrontational political strategies would not succeed, and urged a shift toward a more measured approach as the country heads toward elections.

Kafwaya’s comments reflect a broader intensification of political messaging from opposition figures, as narratives around state power, electoral fairness and political space continue to shape Zambia’s pre-election environment.

© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya