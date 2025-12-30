KAGAME CRACKS DOWN ON FAKE FAITH: 6,000 CHURCHES SHUT AS RWANDA DEMANDS QUALIFIED PREACHERS

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has sent shockwaves through religious circles after announcing the closure of more than 6,000 churches and mosques across the country, declaring an end to what he sees as the commercialisation of faith. In a hard-hitting message, Kagame said religious leadership can no longer be treated as an unregulated business venture built on exploiting people’s beliefs.

The President is now pushing for a mandatory theology qualification for all religious leaders, insisting that anyone claiming spiritual authority must be properly trained and accountable. According to Kagame, faith should uplift society, not mislead or impoverish followers through false promises and unqualified preaching.

“Stop playing with people’s faith,” he warned, stressing that Rwanda does not need manufactured miracles to thrive. Kagame maintained that the nation is already blessed through discipline, unity and hard work, not deception from pulpits. The bold move has sparked fierce debate, with supporters praising strong leadership and critics questioning state control over religion.