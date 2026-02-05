“Mafiathon 3” – Kai Cenat Touches Down in Lagos to Push Forward $5 Million School Project





Famous American Twitch streamer and content creator Kai Cenat has arrived in Lagos for his second visit to Nigeria, reigniting conversations around his ambitious pledge to build a school for underprivileged children.





The Grand Welcome



Cenat was greeted with a festive reception featuring live music upon his arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday. His return has generated significant buzz across social media, coming nearly a year after his first trip to the country.





Project Update: Shift to Yaba



The streamer’s $5 million initiative, originally intended for the Makoko waterfront community, faced early setbacks due to regulatory hurdles and land acquisition issues in the floating settlement. Consequently, the project site has been relocated to Yaba to ensure better infrastructure stability. However, Cenat confirmed that children from Makoko remain the primary beneficiaries and will have access to free education once the facility opens.





Funding and Sustainability



During his recent Mafiathon 3 event, Cenat revealed that over $1 million has already been raised for the project. He emphasized that the goal is to build a lasting institution rather than rushing the construction, outlining a plan for phased spending to ensure long-term sustainability.





Growing Influence



Cenat’s visit follows a recent tour by fellow streamer IShowSpeed, highlighting Nigeria’s growing prominence in the global digital space. While fans are enthusiastic about his return, some have called for more concrete timelines and visible progress on the ground.

