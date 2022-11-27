Chilufya Tayali

KAIZER ZULU REMAINS IN CUSTODY AFTER BEING TAKEN TO COURT WITHOUT LAWYERS

On Friday morning, the Police picked KZ from Kabwata Police Station and took him straight to Kafue Magistrate Court where he took plea but could not ask for bail because he had no lawyers.

From there he was brought to Chimbokaila where I visited him today.

In this case, he is charged for assault among other issues relating to the conflict that happened at a named Lodge.

However, KZ is also charged for criminal conversion of a motor vehicle he used to drive when he was at State House. He had an accident with the same car and took it to the garage for repairs.

KZ needs our friendship and support, please let’s stand with him.

