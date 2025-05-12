KALABA ACCUSES UPND OF COMPLICIT IN THEFT OF MEDICINES……..



LUKEWARM REACTION TO THE THEFT OF MEDICINES MAKES UPND APPEAR COMPLICIT



It’s often said that you can’t solve a problem at the same level it was created. We shouldn’t expect the UPND to sort out the current corruption mess involving theft of medicines supplied with the support from the American Government. They appear to be too deeply involved and too confused about who to blame for it!

Just scanning through the press, you can tell that it’s difficult to take the UPND seriously and hope they will resolve this matter.



Already, one cabinet minister says they will not name those involved in the systemic theft yet, another party functionary has alleged that the withdraw of medical aid by the USA is a mere smokescreen.



How reckless can a Government be that they don’t take the crisis for what it is and take responsibility unless they look for someone or something else to blame?



It’s no wonder that even after so many meetings, 33 of them held between the USA officials and the Zambian Government to share findings of the thefts, there was and still is reluctance by the Government to act. This inertia has continued even when Zambia has lost K1.4billion in medical aid.

This is the reason why we have been demanding that law enforcement agencies such as ACC and DEC should be delinked from State House.



They should not fall under the oversight of the Head of State ‐ it’s to potect him from overreach accusations such as what’s becoming increasingly clear now.



Both ACC and DEC apppear to be highly compromised because their hands are tied.

Yesterday’s attempt by the Police to arrest people selling medicines from pharmacies around Lusaka is a public show too late, and a mockery to the intelligence of Zambians.



Arrest those who have been stealing and supplying to private pharmacies, not those that are just on the receiving end of selling. Why is this Government seemingly very complicit in this theft?



This Government should remember that the 1.3 million people affected by the theft of these critical medicines are not just citizens, they are voters who will line up with their voters cards knowing that their lives are at risk because the UPND Administration failed to fight corruption and prevent theft of medicines including ARVs.



Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First