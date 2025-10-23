KALABA AND M’MEMBE DEMAND URGENT MEETING WITH ECZ OVER VOTER REGISTRATION CONCERNS





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Citizens First and Socialist Party leaders, Harry Kalaba and Fred M’membe respectively, have jointly written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Board Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis, requesting an urgent meeting to discuss what they have described as serious concerns regarding the ongoing voter registration process.





In a letter dated 21st October 2025, the opposition leaders emphasized that their initiative aims to promote transparency, fairness, and inclusivity in the electoral process — principles they described as non-negotiable in a democracy.





Meanwhile, ECZ announced the completion of phase two of the voter registration exercise, which ended on Tuesday, 21st October 2025.



ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga, clarified that voter registration centres operate daily from 08:00 to 17:00 hours, including weekends.





Ms. Luhanga further announced that phase three of the voter registration exercise will run from Thursday, 23rd October to Sunday, 26th October 2025.

#SunFmTvNews #SunFmTv