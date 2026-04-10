KALABA APPEALS TO AFRICAN UNION FOR URGENT INTERVENTION IN FLAWED ELECTORAL PROCESS

🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Kalaba Warns of “Compromised” 2026 Elections, Appeals to AU



Citizen First leader Harry Kalaba has raised alarm over the credibility of Zambia’s August 13, 2026 general elections, warning that recent developments risk undermining the country’s democratic standing.





In a formal letter addressed to Évariste Ndayishimiye in his capacity as Chairperson of the African Union, Kalaba cautioned that Zambia may fail to deliver “democratic, credible, transparent, peaceful, free and fair elections” if current trends persist. He argued that actions by President Hakainde Hichilema are weakening key institutions meant to safeguard electoral integrity.





Kalaba’s central concern is the composition of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), which he claims has been “packed with ruling party cadres.” He stated that “the ECZ should be a neutral, objective and unbiased independent institution,” warning that recent appointments risk eroding public confidence in its impartiality.





He further pointed to what he described as an imbalance within the Commission, noting that “three out of five commissioners [are] affiliated with the ruling party,” a development he called “unprecedented” in Zambia’s democratic history. The timing of the latest appointment, just days before presidential nominations, was also flagged as a major concern.





Beyond the ECZ, Kalaba raised issues around broader electoral conditions, including police actions and administrative processes. He claimed that opposition parties and civil society organisations have faced restrictions, while voter registration and NRC issuance were “marred with accusations of voter suppression” in perceived opposition strongholds.





He also warned of potential legal barriers to participation, citing an electoral bill that could disqualify parties based on internal compliance requirements. “Late introduction of such bills… may result in disenfranchisement and exclusion of political parties as well as voters,” he said.





In his appeal, Kalaba urged the African Union and other international bodies, including SADC and the EU, to intervene. He called for “an urgent fact-finding or observer mission to Zambia” and diplomatic engagement with the Zambian government to safeguard electoral credibility.





Framing Zambia as a historic “beacon of democratic stability,” Kalaba warned that any perceived compromise in electoral integrity “not only threatens national stability but also undermines confidence in democratic systems across the continent.”



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya

Letter below:



10th April 2026



His Excellency Évariste Ndayishimiye

President of the Republic of Burundi

Chairperson of the African Union





Your Excellency,

RE: Concerns Regarding the Integrity of the Electoral Process in Zambia



I have the honour to address you in your esteemed capacity as Chairperson of the African Union.





Your Excellency, as you may recall, the Republic of Zambia has maintained an admirable record of conducting credible, free, and fair elections since the advent of multi-party democracy in 1991, with peaceful transitions of power.





However, it is with deep concern that I bring to your attention recent developments under the administration of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, which threaten to undermine this longstanding democratic tradition. We have growing fears that the forthcoming elections scheduled for August 13, 2026, will not meet the standards of credibility, transparency, and fairness.





Concerns regarding the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ):

1. The Electoral Commission of Zambia is constitutionally mandated to consist of five commissioners appointed by the President.

2. The current composition of the Commission raises serious concerns regarding inclusiveness and regional balance. For the past year, the four serving commissioners have come from the same region, undermining national geographical representation.



3. Of these four commissioners, two are strongly affiliated with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).

4. On April 9, 2026—just one week before the commencement of presidential nominations—the President appointed a fifth commissioner, who is known to be aligned with the UPND and has been aspiring to stand on its ticket as a Member of Parliament. Making changes this late in the electoral process coupled with partisan appointments results in three out of five commissioners being affiliated with the ruling party.





This situation represents an unprecedented development in Zambia’s 60-year history and raises serious concerns about the integrity and impartiality of the electoral body.



Concerns regarding potential exclusion of political parties:





Your Excellency, Presidential candidates’ nomination period starts next week on 15th April and while that is taking place, the ECZ is advancing an electoral bill that may disqualify political parties based on alleged failure to demonstrate intra-party democracy, such as holding general conferences and registering office bearers. Late introduction of such bills to parliament may result in disenfranchisement and exclusion of political parties as well as voters.





Further, Governments compliance administrative processes under the Registrar of Societies have proven excessively onerous. In my own case, despite holding a general conference on December 7, 2024, the registration process took approximately 11 months, with certification only completed in November 2025, to render us ready to participate in the August 13, 2026 polls.





Your Excellency, as you may know, free, fair, and transparent elections are the cornerstone of democracy and are firmly enshrined in the principles of the African Union, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance. Any perceived compromise in electoral integrity not only threatens national stability but also undermines confidence in democratic systems across the continent.





Request for intervention:



Considering the above, we respectfully appeal to Your Excellency to:



• Dispatch an urgent fact-finding or observer mission to Zambia.

• Engage with your counterpart, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, on the need to safeguard electoral integrity.

• Encourage measures to restore public confidence in the independence of the Electoral Commission; and

• Urge reconsideration for reversal of the recent commissioner appointment, notwithstanding the politically inclined nature of the latest appointee, but particularly the timing in the electoral cycle rendering inadequate time to train, orient and learn the roles and importance of the ECZ.





Your Excellency, Zambia has long stood as a beacon of democratic stability in Africa. It is our earnest hope that, with your timely intervention, this proud legacy can be preserved.





Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.



Yours faithfully,



Harry Kalaba

President, Citizens First Party Zambia

Former Foreign Affairs Minister