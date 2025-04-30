KALABA CALLS OUT GOVERNMENT ON ITS PLANS TO ENGANGE UK-BASED ‘SOLE TRADER’ TO PRODUCE 5000 MEGAWATTS



The UPND administration is banking its hopes on a newly registered and little-known United Kingdom based “sole trader” called Echo Eight Consulting Limited to produce 5000 megawatts of clean energy aimed at ending the debilitating challenge of loadshedding currently ravaging the country, Citizens First President Harry Kalaba, has charged.



According to Mr. Kalaba, Echo Eight which was incorporated in the United Kingdom under Company Number 14556474 on 23rd December, 2022, has a share capital of GBP100, which is (K3,744) equivalent as its registered capital.



Speaking to KBN TV in an exclusive interview, Mr. Kalaba wondered how the Zambian Government with all the resources at its disposal, could not carry out due diligence for them to land at Echo Eight with Mr. David Green as a sole director.



According to news reports, Energy Minister, Makozo Chikote, said he had invited UK-based Echo Eight investments limited to establish clean energy operations in Zambia, as part of the efforts to end load-shedding and achieve energy security by December 2025.



Mr. Chikote is quoted to have welcomed Echo Eight’s proposal to deploy up to 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy within six months of approvals and has stressed the urgent need for investors capable of delivering timely results toward Zambia’s long-term energy goal to generate 9,000 megawatts and become a regional power hub through new inter-connector projects.



However, President Kalala has rubbished Mr. Chikote’s announcement as cheap lies stressing that a sole trader like Echo Eight which has never published any audited accounts since its inception, lacks the requisite capacity and experience to handle such a huge and capital-intensive project within the given timeframe.



President Kalaba says, going by the rule of thumb, setting up of a 1-megawatt generation capacity requires circa USD1 million and if we expect Echo Eight to produce 5000 megawatts, the GBP100 capital worth little known UK firm, will have to mobilise USD5 Billion.



“The question Mr. Chikote should be answering is which financier would invest USD 5 billion in a company that has never published audited accounts since its inception in 2022.” Mr.Kalaba said.



He cautioned citizens to be alert and avoid a repeat of the Lusaka/Ndola duo carriage way scandal where local money from NAPSA is being used to finance the project while another foreign entity, is collecting toll fees to the detriment of the Zambian treasury.