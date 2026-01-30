KALABA CAN CONTEST AS CHOMA MP, HE HAS NO FUTURE AS PRESIDENT – MWEETWA





UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has invited Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba to contest as MP for Choma Central Constituency, saying he has no future as president.





He adds that while the UPND were in opposition, there were wrong things that the PF government was doing, stating that currently there is no wrong being done by his administration that can be opposed.





In an interview, Mweetwa said he was ready to step down as MP so that Kalaba could contest, as long as he would support President Hakainde Hichilema.





“Opposition politics is also nice if you know what to do, but they clearly don’t know what to do. They are in disarray, they are just like in the wilderness” he said.