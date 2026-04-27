🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Kalaba Declares “Wind of Change” as Electoral Signals Point Elsewhere



A familiar phrase has returned to Zambia’s political space. Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba says a “wind of change” is building ahead of the 2026 general elections, positioning his party as a rising alternative to the current administration.





Speaking on Diamond TV, Kalaba argued that public dissatisfaction is gaining momentum and could translate into a shift in political power. He warned that President Hakainde Hichilema risks being caught off guard, suggesting that incumbency may be creating a false sense of security within government.





The claim is clear. The evidence is less so.

In recent electoral cycles, including multiple by-elections, the ruling United Party for National Development has consistently retained or expanded its position. These outcomes offer a measurable indicator of political mood on the ground. So far, they do not reflect a visible shift away from the governing party.





This creates a gap between narrative and data. A “wind of change” suggests movement that can be tracked, tested, and verified. Elections are one such test. At present, those tests have favoured the incumbents.





The economic argument follows a similar pattern. Opposition voices, including Kalaba, have pointed to hardship and dissatisfaction. That sentiment exists and is part of the political environment. But it is not yet matched by a clearly articulated alternative framework. No detailed economic pathway has been publicly advanced that distinguishes Citizens First from the current policy direction.





At the same time, key macro indicators present a mixed but stabilising picture. The exchange rate and other benchmarks have shown relative improvement compared to previous periods of volatility. This does not eliminate public pressure. But it complicates the claim of a system in full decline.





Public reaction has also introduced another layer. Segments of the online audience following the interview responded with scepticism, questioning both the visibility of this “wind” and the metrics behind it. The phrase, while politically effective, has not yet translated into a widely accepted reality.





This is where the political contest now sits.

One side governs with measurable electoral wins and incremental economic stabilisation. The other speaks of momentum, dissatisfaction, and an approaching shift. Between the two lies a critical question of proof.





The election will not be decided by language. It will be decided by structure, numbers, and organisation.



For now, the wind is being declared. It has not yet been demonstrated.



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