KALABA GIVES MUFILI WARD 5 COWS FOR ELECTION WIN

KALABA GIVES MUFILI 5 COWS FOR ELECTION WIN



… as he accuses the UPND administration of laying ground work to rig elections





Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has thanked the people of Mufili ward in Northern Province for opening the doors of victory in his party, which he said would culminate into him getting into State House.





Kalaba also gifted 5 cows to the party leadership and the community for working hard to win the party’s first electoral victory across the country.





And Kalaba said the ruling UPND was laying the ground work for rigging elections over the failure to open registration centres on time in areas perceived to be opposition strongholds.





During a thanksgiving rally in Mufili ward over the weekend, where CF recently defeated the ruling UPND for a ward seat, Kalaba said the area will forever remain a cornerstone in the annals of his party’s history as the birthplace



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kalaba-gives-mufili-cows-for-poll-win/