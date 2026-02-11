KALABA IS BETTER PLACED TO BECOME THE NEXT PRESIDENT- MUNTHALI



…says Zambians are looking for a leader with experience and skills to solve problems.





MUFULIRA, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2026



CITIZENS First National Chairlady Faith Munthali says party president Harry Kalaba is better placed to lead the country after the August 13th 2026 General Elections.





Speaking when she featured on Mafken radio in Mufulira this morning Mrs. Munthali said Zambians are looking forward to having a next President who will perform better than the incumbent.



She said the CF leader has experience and knows what governance is all about.





“President Harry Kalaba knows what governance is all about, he knows how it feels to fail and how to find solutions to problems. He has been exposed to the governance systems having held different ministerial positions in the past,”





And Mrs. Munthali said the preoccupation of the CF party is to tell Zambians how they are going to lead the country according their its sound policies.



She said inorder to preside over the affairs of the country better, CF is learning from the mistakes that are being made by the ruling UPND.





“CF is not sitting and laughing at the UPND, but we are learning from their mistakes and also looking at how we are we can govern better. What we are also telling ourselves, is that we need to tell Zambians how we are going lead them according to our policies, ” she said.





Meanwhile the National Chairlady said CF is ready to work with any political party or alliances provided the put their houses in order.





She said CF will not be drawn into taking sides in the divisions currently in PF and Tonse Alliance as this will fuel more problems.





” We are willing to work with any any political party or Alliance provided their policies aligns with ours. When we were in UKA we realized that lack of sound policies could not hold the Alliance together and so we are taking a day at a time and we are looking at the policies that the current alliances have and what criteria they are using to choose presidential candidates. In terms of working with PF, we want them to mend their cracks because there are are alot of factions within the party and as CF we will not take sides because that will fuel more problems, ” Mrs. Munthali said.



SE