KALABA, MMEMBE FORMALLY WRITES TO ECZ



.. requesting for a meeting to address serious concerns regarding ongoing voter registration process.





LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER, 22, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First and Socialist Party Presidents Harry Kalaba and Dr. Fred M’membe have officially written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ requesting for a meeting.





The duo wants to meet the Electoral body to address serious concerns regarding the ongoing voter registration process.





Mr. Kalaba has told Smart Eagles that transparency, fairness, and inclusivity are not negotiable in a democracy.





“Together with President Fred Mmembe of the Socialist Party, we have formally written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) requesting a meeting to address our serious concerns regarding the ongoing voter registration process,” Mr. Kalaba said.





And in a letter addressed to ECZ chairperson Mrs. Mwangala Zaloumis, the two leaders say they have written on behalf of fellow opposition leaders to discuss urgent matters.





“We have some very serious concerns with the ongoing voter registration, which we would like to discuss with you,” the letter reads in part.