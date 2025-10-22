KALABA, MMEMBE FORMALLY WRITES TO ECZ
.. requesting for a meeting to address serious concerns regarding ongoing voter registration process.
LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER, 22, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]
Citizens First and Socialist Party Presidents Harry Kalaba and Dr. Fred M’membe have officially written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ requesting for a meeting.
The duo wants to meet the Electoral body to address serious concerns regarding the ongoing voter registration process.
Mr. Kalaba has told Smart Eagles that transparency, fairness, and inclusivity are not negotiable in a democracy.
“Together with President Fred Mmembe of the Socialist Party, we have formally written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) requesting a meeting to address our serious concerns regarding the ongoing voter registration process,” Mr. Kalaba said.
And in a letter addressed to ECZ chairperson Mrs. Mwangala Zaloumis, the two leaders say they have written on behalf of fellow opposition leaders to discuss urgent matters.
“We have some very serious concerns with the ongoing voter registration, which we would like to discuss with you,” the letter reads in part.
It’s okay gentlemen you can meet and iron out the perceived difficulties. I hope you have made a convincing complaint. The ecz team may convince within a short time. Anyway what a pair ! Those two almost every thing isn’t correct !
A few weeks ago ECZ called a meeting for all stakeholders which you Kalaba and M’membe shunned. Now you want a meeting to be specifically convened for you. Who do think you are that ECZ can be ordered to do your bidding. Infact you’re one of those individuals ECZ is going to summon to justify your falsehoods you have been writing about on the current voters registration.
@kubeja Badala
Are you an ECZ Authority to know that Harry Kalaba and Dr Fred Mmembe will be summoned?
You should be arrested for impersonation.
Being Tonga doesn’t qualify you to be an Authority for ECZ. Muleke ifyabupuba.
This issue of taming other tribes in a Country which is one is very bad otherwise very dangerous because it at times paons others. If you don’t like other tribes better you confine yourselves in your corner, then better that way to stay in your own areas where you think, you are okay because you think you are clever than being with other cool wise people who don’t buy into your corrupt PF style of snake pretentious being. It is just not good to continue talking ill of others. It’s bad baabaaaaaa!!!!! You can’t make progress or develop with such kind of un-sentlement thinking and mentality.