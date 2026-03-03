‎KALABA MUST TAKE OUR ‘DIVORCED’ MPS – IMENDA

‎… let him just say he’s been licking his lips for them



‎

‎

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎Ruling UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda has urged Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba to take the dismissed former ministers and members of parliament the party has “divorced.”



‎

‎Last week, Kalaba invited Mazabuka member of parliament Garry Nkombo, former Health minister Elijah Muchima, and the other UPND members who were being “harassed” for standing with the people on Bill 7.



‎

‎However, while efforts to speak to the MPs to respond to Kalaba’s invitation failed, Imenda commented that the party did not mind where their

‎

