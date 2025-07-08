KALABA SURVIVES HIT AND RUN ATTEMPT IN SOLWEZI AS IRATE MOB ARRESTS DRIVER





By a KBN TV Reporter



An irate mob has apprehended an unknown driver of an ML Mercedes Benz (in Green Tshirt) who is alleged to have aimed at hitting Citizens First President Harry Kalaba in Solwezi.





Kalaba who arrived in Solwezi this morning to drum up support for the CF candidate Webster Kyabala in Kimasala ward, is believed to have been a target in a suspected hit and run mission that has left two pedestrians, a woman and a child with broken limbs.





CF Copperbelt provincial Chairperson Maynard Musonda who was in Mr. Kalaba’s entourage also sustained a fractured arm and leg.





Kalaba and his team were taking a brisk walk from St. Stephens Catholic Church where they had gone to pay a courtesy call on Catholic Priest Father Zulu.





Kalaba who escaped unhurt, has been evacuated to a safe place.





Speaking to KBN TV in a telephone interview, Kalaba said information emerging suggests that the suspected vehicle in question is believed to belong to the UPND Provincial IPS, but could not confirm if he was the driver at the time.