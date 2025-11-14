KALABA URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO SEEK MNANGAGWA’S INTERVENTION IN EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL STANDOFF





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Citizens First Leader Harry Kalaba, Has Called on President Hakainde Hichilema To Seek The Intervention Of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa In Resolving What He Described As A Painful And Unnecessary Impasse Over The Burial Of Late Former President Edgar Lungu.





In A Statement Posted On His Facebook Page, Mr. Kalaba Said The Treatment And Dignity Of A Former Head Of State Should Not Be Reduced To A Partisan Issue, But Should Instead Serve As A National Test Of Political Maturity.





His Remarks Follow The Withdrawal Of Former Malawian President Bakili Muluzi From Mediating The Dispute, After Failing To Secure A Clear And Acceptable Way Forward For Both Parties.





Former President Lungu, Who Died On 5 June 2025, Has Not Yet Been Buried Due To An Ongoing Disagreement Between His Family And The Government Over His Final Resting Place.





Family Spokesperson Makebi Zulu Recently Stated That The Family Is Ready To Repatriate The Late President’s Remains To Zambia, On Condition That President Hichilema Publicly Commits To Staying Away From The Funeral.





Mr. Kalaba Issued His Appeal As President Hichilema Is Currently In Zimbabwe For The Zimbabwe–Zambia Bi-National Commission On Defence And Security, Marking His First State Visit To That Country Since Assuming Office.

