KALABA’S CITIZEN FIRST EMERGES AS MAGNET FOR CREDIBLE VOICES AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS



…As the party’s 30% women pledge earns NGOCC praise





CITIZEN First (CF) Party’s momentum ahead of the August 2026 general election is gathering pace, with veteran journalist Maureen Nkandu, former ZNBC employee Andrew Mpandamwike, 2021 PAC Kabwata Constituency aspiring candidate Sydney Zyambo, and PAC Kabwata Constituency chairperson Henry Bwalya the latest high-profile figures to pledge allegiance to Harry Kalaba’s growing movement.





Their defection, announced at the party secretariat today, adds to a steady stream of experienced professionals and grassroots leaders choosing CF, reinforcing its image as a credible, unifying alternative for Zambians seeking stability and tested leadership.





For Maureen Nkandu, a respected journalist whose career spans ZNBC, the World Bank, and other international organizations, the decision came down to one man’s track record.





“Stability, consistency, tested leadership and the capability to win the upcoming August 2026 election under Harry Kalaba has attracted me to the party. He is the right presidential candidate,” Ms. Nkandu said.





She said CF offered a platform grounded in principle rather than populism, and that Kalaba’s reputation for steady, consistent leadership gave her confidence in the party’s direction.





Andrew Mpandamwike, who served for years at ZNBC, said his choice was driven by Kalaba’s character and political steadiness.





“I decided to join because Kalaba is not only principled but also politically stable,” he said, noting that the party represents a clean break from the cycle of broken promises.





The party also welcomed on board Sydney Zyambo, who contested as PAC’s Kabwata Constituency aspiring candidate in 2021, and Henry Bwalya, the former PAC Kabwata Constituency chairperson. Their move signals CF’s expanding reach beyond Lusaka’s professional circles into constituency-level organization and grassroots mobilization.





Adding weight to the moment, Bangwe Naviley, a former diplomat and Nkundalila parliamentary aspiring candidate in Serenje District, urged other political aspirants to act quickly. Having joined CF just last week, Naviley said the window for alignment was closing.





“Those intending to contest anywhere should join Citizen First before this Friday to avoid being left out,” he said, calling CF the emerging home for serious contenders ahead of 2026.



Receiving the new members, president Kalaba welcomed them warmly and stressed that CF’s doors remain open to all Zambians of good standing.





“I am happy to receive individuals who have served the country with distinction,” president Kalaba said, adding that: “Maureen Nkandu worked for the World Bank, as well as other international organizations, apart from ZNBC. We are happy to attract quality. The door remains open to all.”





He assured Nkandu, Mpandamwike, Naviley, Zyambo, and Bwalya that they had made the right decision and would not regret it, framing CF as a party built on integrity and national interest rather than personal ambition.



The party’s credibility was further affirmed earlier when NGOCC chairperson Beauty Katebe paid a courtesy visit to the CF secretariat.





Ms. Katebe said NGOCC would work with and support all political parties in Zambia, but commended CF for its concrete commitment to gender inclusion.



“I am happy as an organization to see that CF is promising to reserve 30 percent representation for women,” she said.





President Kalaba welcomed the visit as validation of the party’s standing.



“I am happy to have been visited by NGOCC, demonstrating that CF is a credible party,” he said.





He reaffirmed that “30 percent representation is definitely reserved for women in the August 2026 general election,” positioning CF as a leader on inclusive governance.



With each new addition, Citizen First is shaping a narrative of unity and competence heading into the next polls.





The party is increasingly being seen as a gathering point for professionals, former public servants, constituency leaders, and civic voices who want to contribute to Zambia’s future without the baggage of entrenched political factions.





President Kalaba’s appeal appears to lie in his ability to bridge divides by presenting himself not as a partisan figure, but as a unifying leader focused on national healing and constructive engagement.





As more credible voices align with CF, the party is steadily building a reputation as the people’s choice for August 2026.



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