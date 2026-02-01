KALABA’S WHATSAPP REPUBLIC COLLAPSES AGAIN IN KASAMA



Breaking news: Harry Kalaba has lost again. Shocking—except to everyone who understands that Citizens First is not a political party but a motivational speaking club trapped inside a WhatsApp group.





Judging by the noise from Kalaba and his digital cheerleaders, one would expect CF to at least scare voters. Instead, it keeps scaring itself with another humiliating performance at the polls. Kasama has now joined the long list of places where CF showed up loudly, campaigned dramatically, and left with votes you can count using one hand—while the other hand scrolls WhatsApp.





Kalaba has been “building” this party since before 2016. Nearly a decade later, the construction site still has no foundation, no structure, and no tenants—just press statements and spiritual beliefs in growth.

Every election loss is celebrated as “momentum,” every zero is marketed as progress, and every embarrassment is blamed on everyone except the man at the centre.CF is the only party in Zambia that loses consistently yet insists it is on the verge of victory. If delusion were votes, Kalaba would be President by now.

Unfortunately for him, elections are decided by voters—not by feelings, fantasies, or group chat affirmations.Kasama has spoken again: Citizens First is not a rising force, it is a political myth that refuses to die.



