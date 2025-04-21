KALULUSHI PRODUCES A MISS UNIVERSE ZAMBIA

Kalulushi’s Crowned Jewel



In a nation where major cities often dominate the headlines, Kalulushi, a small town tucked away in Zambia’s Copperbelt Province, has just made history. Known more for its quiet charm and lack of a shopping mall than its glitz and glamour, Kalulushi has now become the birthplace of a national icon. Kunda Mwamulima, a proud daughter of this unassuming town, was crowned Miss Universe Zambia 2025, capturing hearts and igniting hope across the country.



Kunda’s victory is more than just a personal triumph it is a statement. Raised in a town where the limelight rarely shines, she grew up with a deep-rooted belief that greatness is not determined by where you come from, but by how far you’re willing to go. Her story reflects the dreams of countless young girls in similar towns who dare to believe in something bigger than their surroundings.



With poise, purpose, and an unshakable sense of self, Kunda is set to represent Zambia at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this coming November. She takes with her not only a crown but the spirit of a community that believed in her and the pride of a nation that now rallies behind her. In her, Kalulushi has found its voice—and the world is about to listen.





Kunda wasn’t alone in her moment of glory. The pageant night also crowned other incredible women who will carry Zambia’s flag high on various global stages. Febby Mwandama of Ndola earned the title of Mrs. Zambia 2025, Faith Bwalya was named Miss Zambia World, Namakau Nawa took home the Miss Supranational Zambia crown, and Anna Musonda became Miss Grand Zambia. Together, this group of queens represents a new era of empowered Zambian womanhood.



The success of these women has ignited inspiration across the nation. Their wins challenge the idea that you must be from Lusaka or Ndola to shine. They prove that brilliance, grace, and potential exist in every corner of Zambia, just waiting to be discovered and nurtured. For many young people, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, Kunda and her fellow queens are living proof that their dreams are valid.



More than just a beauty queen, Kunda is a symbol of possibility. Her journey serves as a reminder that the world’s most impactful stories often begin in the most unexpected places. In a country facing various challenges, her win is a dose of hope a call to focus on talent, character, and community.



As Kalulushi basks in this newfound glory, it also offers a lesson to us all: Never underestimate small beginnings. Greatness isn’t about having malls or skyscrapers. Sometimes, it’s about raising dreamers, believers, and leaders who will one day walk global stages with the full weight of a nation’s pride behind them.



