KALULUSHI TEACHER BAPTIZED INTO TEAR GAS BY POLICE WIFE

By Jackson Mwewa Chabala Junior

A middle aged man in Kalulushi has disappeared into thin air after his wife whilst on duty met him engrossed with a shameless teen girl.

According to available sources, Allan Kunda, a 32 year old teacher at a named Secondary School, driving a vehicle with Traffic Number EAAF 1673, today whilst with a teen girlfriend whose name authorities have withheld near Kawama Compound of Kalulushi, met his wife Mercy Chisha, a police officer, who was reportedly chasing after thieves.

Witnesses have confirmed that Mr. Kunda was just about to open the car door when his eyes bumped into a police uniform. His mind and heart were already battling praying this was not his wife but what he wished not to happen was the reality.

His knees became cold, at this moment, he promised God never to cheat again if He could only blind fold his wife and allow the bitter cup to pass.

His vehicle was facing the guest house where the Wrestle Mania was scheduled, he asked the teen girl to move out of the car and walk to the lodge. Later on, he also tiptoed into the guest house. This happened after the police vehicle drove past them.

However, the wife had seen him but pretended not to so that she could catch the he goat red handed.

Mr. Kunda was thanking his ancestors for the mercy to have Mercy for himself without trouble when someone knocked on the door.

Believing it was the staff from the named lodge bringing them food to pile up some energy for closet work, Mr. Kunda opened the door with a very wide smile only to receive the butt plate of the rifle on the lower lip.

He moved two steps backwards. Before he could react, the wife using her right foot swept his heavy legs. Mr. Kunda almost gave up living, he lazily fell on the floor the Cap flew to the corner of the room. Seeing this, the teen girlfriend, saw the door to save her life but the angry police officer grabbed her K12 pony braids and pushed her to the floor.

She closed the door behind them and fired tear gas into the room to teach them a lesson but her friends, police officers, pushed the door open and dragged Mr. Kunda and Mercy out.

Meanwhile, it is reported that when the police tried to look at Mr. Kunda after dragging out of the room, he disappeared into thin air. Residents, however, confirmed seeing a man with a gray short and one Canvas Shoe on running out of Kawama Compound with a wizard speed.