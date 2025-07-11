Kalulushi’s Ngweshi Ward Residents Reject Dead Body blackmail Campaign as UPND Emerges Victorious



Residents of Ngweshi Ward have expressed their disappointment and displeasure at what they described as an attempt by the Tonse Tulibe Nzelu group to blackmail voters using Edgar Lungu’s “dead body” as a campaign tool.





According to some residents, opposition figures such as Brian Mundubile, the Tonse Alliance, and PF acting president Given Zayelo Lubinda urged voters to honor Edgar Lungu’s dead body by refusing to vote for the UPND. However, locals were left unimpressed.





We expected real solutions, not emotional manipulation, said one resident. Another added, How will Edgar Lungu’s dead body improve our lives?”A senior citizen Andford Mwale also added a voice and remarked, “if they want they can keep Edgar Lungu’s body until 2026, I still won’t vote for them.”





In contrast, the ruling UPND focused on a message of unity, peace, and the impact of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which many say is already transforming lives in Ngweshi Ward. The recent by-election results across the country indicate that in 2026 Zambians will not allow themselves to be blackmailed using Edgar Lungu’s death.