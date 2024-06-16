Kalusha acknowledges growth of women’s football in Zambia

By Benedict Tembo

Former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Kalusha Bwalya says he is impressed by exponential growth of women’s football in Zambia.

Kalusha, under whose watch the Chipolopolo won the 2012 Africa Cup told South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Sport that he is impressed by the growth of women’s football Zambia.

The 1988 Africa footballer-of-the-year told SABC Sport that he has been watching with keen interest the developments in women’s football in Zambia and likes what he sees.

Kalusha, who is former Chipolopolo coach and captain added that the women’s game has grown in leaps in bounds. More recently, three Zambian players were signed by USA teams – Rachel Kundananji, Babra Banda and Grace Chanda – and Kalusha says that serves as an inspiration to many young girls.

The Copper Queens were at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and are heading to their second Olympic Games in a row.

“The ladies’ game in Zambia has grown from strength to strength. There are some of the best players like Barbra and Rachel now campaigning in the USA and many others. So, it’s credit to the girls for pushing because Zambia is a footballing country and I see the Chipolopolo, the girls are doing themselves proud for their families, for Zambia and I’m sure they’ll have a good outing,” Kalusha, who is also former FAZ Technical Director said.

“It’s tough but it’s not the first time they are going to the Olympics so we wish them all the best and also they are inspiring other young girls in Zambia, in Africa and the world so that they can follow their dream.”

Kalusha, Zambia’s most decorated soccer star says it is clear that money and time are being invested in the women’s game, hence the positive results, but he adds that more sponsors, corporate companies and even government must come on board to help grow the game.

“I think there should also be more investment in my opinion because the girls are pushing, there’s talent of course and it’s up to the authorities, you know government and association,” he added.

“Otherwise, they are enjoying massive support and now it is translating into reaching the maximum and of course in order for you to be at the top, you have to invest more in my opinion and you have to train more, the coaches have done well. Bruce Mwape, the coach in the national team has done very, very well in my opinion.”