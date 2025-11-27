KAMBWILI ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF MISLEADING ZAMBIANS ON KCM AND MOPANI REVIVAL



….there is nothing happening at KCM and Mopani mines





Lusaka… Thursday November 27, 2025 (SE)



Former Chief Government Spokesperson Chishimba Kambwili says there is “nothing happening” at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) despite the government’s claims that the two strategic mines have been successfully revived.





Featuring on KBN TV, the former Roan Member of Parliament accused Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe of misleading President Hakainde Hichilema by portraying the mines as operational and performing well when, in reality, they are struggling.





Hon Kambwili argued that both mines have failed to pay contractors and suppliers, contrary to the positive image the government has projected.





“We are being told that KCM is back and doing very well. There is nothing happening at Konkola Copper Mines. We are being told Mopani is back – equally, there is nothing happening at Mopani,” he said.





“Suppliers are not being paid, contractors are not being paid. They are paid after four or five months. But you are telling the people everything is alright at KCM and Mopani.”





He further accused President Hichilema of giving misleading information regarding the shareholding structure at Mopani, saying the claim that government negotiated a 49% stake was “an excellent lie.”





According to Hon Kambwili, Mopani’s share acquisition was negotiated under the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu after Glencore attempted to place the mining operations under care and maintenance.





“Glencore surrendered the mine and agreed to give back 100% ownership, with government paying US$1.5 billion for the new installations the smelter, concentrator, and shafts. So who negotiated the shares? It was the ECL government, not HH,” he said.





Hon Kambwili also claimed that real mining activity at KCM remains minimal, alleging that the Indian investor is only processing surface dumps while key operations remain inactive.





“People of Zambia, there is nothing happening at KCM. At Nchanga underground nothing. Nchanga open pit nothing. Only a bit of work at Konkola. So where is the President getting this information? Kabuswe, if you are lying to the big man, you are being unfair to him.”