KAMBWILI ALLEGES INTERFERENCE IN PF AFFAIRS
By Niza Vomo
Patriotic Front presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili has accused the ruling United Party for National Development UPND party of interfering in the affairs of the opposition Patriotic Front, warning that such actions threaten democracy.
Speaking on Diamond TV’s The Zambian Vote, Mr. Kambwili said when a ruling party targets an opposition it perceives as strong, it raises serious concerns.
He noted that the Patriotic Front leadership dispute has been in court for the past three years, with proceedings repeatedly adjourned.
He further alleged that every time the party announces activities, they are curtailed through interference by those in authority.
But UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has dismissed the allegations, saying the Patriotic Front should put its house in order instead of blaming others.
Concentrate on your health mwaiche. Unadyaka paka pendelo iwe mkuyu.
This is Zambia the great, where any idiot who has been mentioned in a news paper or has been arrested even just once, even an ailing idiot, is a presidential aspirant.
I’ve been saying if you do not agree you’ve internal problems, you’re definitely not going anywhere.
Kambwili took his rhetorical proverbs for granted and right campaigning tool. He went to Kasama with the same fake winning confidence from Chawama, (where people just rhetorically gave sympathy and help to the bereaved bereaved family). But the people of Kasama just looked at realities critically. And weighed everything on a pendulum and HH’s developmental policies out weighed the lies of kambwili