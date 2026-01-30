KAMBWILI ALLEGES INTERFERENCE IN PF AFFAIRS



By Niza Vomo



Patriotic Front presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili has accused the ruling United Party for National Development UPND party of interfering in the affairs of the opposition Patriotic Front, warning that such actions threaten democracy.





Speaking on Diamond TV’s The Zambian Vote, Mr. Kambwili said when a ruling party targets an opposition it perceives as strong, it raises serious concerns.





He noted that the Patriotic Front leadership dispute has been in court for the past three years, with proceedings repeatedly adjourned.





He further alleged that every time the party announces activities, they are curtailed through interference by those in authority.





But UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has dismissed the allegations, saying the Patriotic Front should put its house in order instead of blaming others.