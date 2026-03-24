KAMBWILI DENIES IMMIGRATION CHARGE



CHISHIMBA Kambwili has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and denied a charge of failing to appear before immigration officers at a point of entry





Kambwili is facing one count of departing from Zambia without appearing before an immigration officer at a port of entry, contrary to Section 16(1) as read with Section 56(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.





It is alleged that Kambwili, on unknown dates but between January 1 and 30, 2024, being a Zambian national bearing Passport No. ZPO56389, in Lusaka, without authority, departed from Zambia and failed to appear before immigration officers at a point of entry as required by law.





When the matter came up for plea before Lusaka Magistrate George Njobvu yesterday, Kambwili, 56, denied the charge after it was read out to him.



Magistrate Njobvu adjourned the matter to May 4, 2026, for commencement of trial.





In October last year, the Department of Immigration formally charged and arrested Kambwili for unlawfully crossing into Zimbabwe in January 2024 without completing exit procedures at the Chirundu Border Control.





The arrest came a day before Kambwili was scheduled to be released from prison after completing his five-month sentence in a matter where the Kasama Magistrates’ Court convicted him for expressing hatred or ridicule toward persons because of tribe and place of origin.



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