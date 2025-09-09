Just in…..



Kambwili found with case to answer.



Politician Chishimba Kambwili made a frail entry into the courtroom this morning, arriving with assistance as he struggled to walk. The former minister, visibly unwell, coughed persistently and groaned in pain, drawing the attention of those present.





Inside the packed courtroom, those seated in the gallery watched closely as Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli delivered a ruling in Kambwili’s case to answer over allegations of unlawful assembly.

The tense silence was punctuated only by Kambwili’s laboured coughs. Kambwili has been found with a case to answer and put on his defence. Reports Grace Chaile Lesoetsa