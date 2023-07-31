Kambwili Has Stopped Hunting To Become President Of The Pf Organisation What Has Humbled Him ?

CK HAS STOPPED HUNTING TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE PF ORGANISATION WHAT HAS HUMBLED HIM ? …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

A mafia orgsnisation has rules to follow when you return to the gang after revealing the issues at the core of danger and management. Oh when did CK have any better ideas of governing this country ? ,let the party he is seeking to become president identify him to be one of such caliber , instead of ranting at his houses , today he is in luanshya the other day in Lusaka each time his discontented , we all thought he will scoop the PF presidency but as things stand his just a mare Political spectator who has been privilaged to be in politics by serving in the PFgovts at once upon a time .

The political journey for CK has had self destruction and when he holds these press briefings which are self promoted to meet his objectives and find space for business benefits ,this means that CK is out of the leadership equation in perpetuity because his role is just presence in holding . We want to see CK contesting the PF party presidency and see him win and bring his National presidential ambition to the test comprising with ideas of how best to govern this country orderly. , with discipline that is associated with charismatic approach and generous character of common interest to unite the nation . Now that he is not talking about ECL to be a thief , he told zambians that his return to PF was meant to reconnect his businesses in the PF govt , the vomit he said he would never take again like a dog . We later saw him sent on helicopters campaigning with a tribal agenda . How can CK be the solution of leadership for the country from what he does and says when it suits his ego , if the same party that he favours now can not trust him or respect what he says in the press briefings , who else should ? , CK becomes the most inconsistent politician of all times in this generation and era .

Whenever there is a situation in PF CK is used as a mouth piece , he has forgotten that the same people he represents ate his moral fiber leaving him politically dismayeful and impotent . When CK speaks people lough because he fails to turn his neck to see how the people he is with in PF are looking at him , zambians generally regard CK a fortune hunter because he has made himself incredible to semantics that are moduled timely for the cake which is on the shelves for reach .

It is very interesting that CK is not insisting on the much awaited general conference that should put to test any speculations of who becomes the next PF president that contests the 2026 general elections. That has tamed CK to have fears not to be flushed out of the PF party again which he is now clinging on , otherwise if the thread is cut off CK will be a dehorned bull that will never emerge to represent anything but his family and relatives .many young politicians can learn how CK became twisted to become a worm instead of being a young cobra people thought he was , that happens regularly in political organizations that are not managed but controlled by cartels and mafias . God bless mother Zambia.

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY