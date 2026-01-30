🔵 KAMBWILI SAYS VOTERS ARE NO LONGER FOOLED BY GOVERNMENT



Chishimba Kambwili has argued that Zambians are becoming more aware of what he described as dishonesty in government communication, claiming that voters are increasingly resistant to manipulation and political spin.





Responding to allegations linked to the Kasama mayoral by-election, Kambwili denied any involvement in vote-buying or improper campaign activities. He rejected claims that distributing food or assistance constituted inducement, insisting that such accusations were politically motivated attempts to undermine his credibility.





Kambwili challenged those making the allegations to provide verifiable proof, stating that responsibility should only be assigned based on facts rather than rumours or political hostility. He argued that political accountability must be grounded in evidence and fairness across all parties.





He further claimed that the ruling UPND faced rejection in Kasama because voters were dissatisfied with the party’s performance in government. According to Kambwili, the electorate expressed frustration with leadership they felt had failed to meet expectations.





The PF official also addressed broader opposition politics, referencing Tonse Alliance dynamics and internal political tensions. He suggested that unity within the opposition remains important in maintaining political balance and offering voters credible alternatives.





Kambwili said political trust must be earned through consistent actions, transparency, and respect for citizens. He argued that the public is becoming more skilled at identifying contradictions in political messaging and campaign behaviour.





He declined to comment extensively on certain ongoing legal matters, stating that he preferred to wait until he had reviewed official rulings. He indicated that any further public statements would be guided by confirmed legal findings rather than speculation.





Kambwili ended by asserting that Zambians are more politically conscious than before, adding that he believes the electorate is now better positioned to hold leaders accountable.