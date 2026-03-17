Kambwili warns PF against fielding inexperienced candidate, cites need for proven leadership





Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili has cautioned his party against adopting an inexperienced candidate, arguing that political leadership cannot be determined by financial capacity or social media popularity alone.





Speaking during a live Facebook address, Dr Kambwili said PF risks prolonging its stay in opposition if it fields a candidate without a strong political background. He stressed that popularity on platforms such as Facebook does not necessarily translate into electoral success on the ground, particularly in rural areas where access to social media remains limited.





Dr Kambwili said for PF to regain power, it must adopt a leader with extensive political experience and nationwide recognition.





He argued that such a candidate should be well-known across the country, including in communities with little or no access to digital platforms





The former Cabinet minister positioned himself as a suitable candidate, citing his political track record and experience in government. He said he has never lost an election and possesses the competence required to lead the country effectively.





“I am a household name because of the many sectors I have served in previous governments,” he said.



Dr Kambwili further warned that adopting a politically inexperienced candidate could cost the party multiple election cycles, stating that it may take four to five attempts for such a candidate to gain sufficient national recognition.





He cited President Hakainde Hichilema as an example, noting that despite his resources, he only secured victory after several attempts at the presidency.





Dr Kambwili described Zambia as being at a critical juncture where leadership decisions must be made carefully, adding that the country cannot afford political experimentation.





The PF aspirant attracted significant online engagement during his address, drawing more than 2.7K viewers within the first 23 minutes of going live.



©️S24 News March 17, 2026.