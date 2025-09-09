Kambwili’s Day in Court: A Frail Fighter Faces His Trial





It was a heartbreaking sight this morning as veteran politician Chishimba Kambwili shuffled into the courtroom, his once commanding frame now visibly frail. Supported by aides, he struggled to walk, each step weighed down by illness.





The former minister coughed relentlessly, clutching his chest as he groaned in pain, his laboured breaths echoing through the tense courtroom. Every cough drew anxious glances from the gallery — this was no longer just a political figure on trial, but a man clearly battling for his health.





Despite his fragile state, Kambwili sat through the proceedings as Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli delivered a decisive ruling: the politician has a case to answer over allegations of unlawful assembly and must mount his defence.





But in that moment, politics faded into the background. What stood out most was a man fighting on two fronts — one against the justice system, and another against his own failing body.



