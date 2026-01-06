Kambwili’s “piggery” disappoints upcoming leader



A YOUNG and vibrant legal mind, Simon Mwila, has frowned upon the dirty politics being practised by Copperstone University alumnus Chishimba Kambwili.





Mwila, said Kambwili’s latest verbal explosions were not only irresponsible but politically destructive, especially coming barely months after his release from prison over his undisciplined mouth.





Mwila was unimpressed with Kambwili publicly attacking his PF presidential rival Brian Mundubile with unverified allegations of corruption, theft and issuing invoices for roads allegedly not done, while theatrically predicting his arrest and boasting of having dirt on him.





The outspoken said such conduct had nothing to do with genuine politics or accountability, but amounted to political cannibalism, where opposition leaders feast on each other instead of offering solutions to the suffering Zambian people.





He advised Mundubile to immediately report Kambwili to the police for criminal libel and further take him to court for defamation of character, arguing that public threats and should not be tolerated under the guise of politics.





“As we approach 2026, one must ask a serious question. Is this the level to which the opposition has reduced itself?” Mwila wondered.





He said the bitterness, jealousy and open hostility among opposition leaders is no longer a secret and explains their failure to unite and their embarrassing performances even in simple by-elections.





“Young people are not interested in personal vendettas, secret files or political blackmail,” Mwila said.





He further noted that at present, the opposition has no coherent message to the Zambian people, with its loudest voice being accusation and insults instead of solutions.



By George Musonda



Kalemba, January 6, 2026